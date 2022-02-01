Green campaigners' Halifax town centre protest urges councillors to become 'climate superheroes'

The environmental campaigners' protest in Halifax town centre on Sunday. Photo by Helen Blagg.

Local branches of Green New Deal, Extinction Rebellion and Friends of the Earth marched with placards to Halifax Town Hall on Sunday to mark the third anniversary of Calderdale Council’s Climate Emergency Declaration.

With a nod to Marvel filming its new series in Halifax, they sent a message that "three is the magic number" and it was time for the council to "become super heroes and take responsibility for addressing the climate and ecological emergency".

Ahead of the publication of the council's climate action plan, the groups have prepared 10 demands which, as well as cutting carbon emissions, they say would help create green jobs, reduce air pollution and lower Calderdale residents' vulnerability to rising oil and gas prices.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The protestors marched with placards. Photo by Helen Blagg.

They say the action plan must include a traffic reduction plan, warm buildings plan, a green energy plan and a nature restoration plan.

Helen Blagg, from Calderdale Green New Deal, said: “Three has to be the magic number and it's high time for Calderdale to take responsibility, up the pace of action and become climate superheroes!

"Public support is high for action to tackle the climate emergency. We must have a robust plan soon that cuts Calderdale’s emissions, creates green jobs and makes our borough a safer, healthier, greener and more resilient place to live for everyone, their children and grandchildren”

Ali Bath, from Extinction Rebellion Calderdale, said: “The climate emergency is the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced, even bigger than Covid-19.

"Every level of government has to wake up and act like their words mean something. Floods, fires and food shortages won’t wait for drawn out bureaucracy and procedures."

Anthony Rae, from Calderdale Friends of the Earth, added: “Calderdale can’t tackle climate breakdown on its own. Central government and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority must also act, but at the very least Calderdale must stop taking actions that make the situation worse!