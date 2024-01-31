Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sygrove and Lawton have applied to Calderdale Council seeking planning permission to demolish the existing former Greetland Library building at Rochdale Road to allow the house to be built.

The library was sold at auction late last year, when it had a guide price of £70,000 and sold for £125,000, according to auctioneers Pugh.

The site already has outline planning permission for the demolition to allow for a single new home.

The former Greetland Library

Proposals include bird nesting and bat boxes on the new dwelling to help wildlife.

The building was one of a number of council buildings that Calderdale Council has disposed of in recent years in order to help balance the books.