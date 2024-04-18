Halifax power cut: Shibden Hall closed for the rest of the day due to power outage
Shibden Hall has announced that it has closed due to a power outage.
Properties in Shibden, Hipperholme, Northowram and Shelf lost power earlier today (Thursday).
Shibden Hall shared on social media: “Due to a power outage in the local area we have unfortunately had to close Shibden Hall for the rest of the day whilst we work to rectify the problem.
"Please contact 01422352334 for any queries.”
Northern Powergrid is reporting that power has been restored to a number of properties and is currently working on the rest.
For more information visit www.northernpowergrid.com
