Halifax Rotary members stride out for Yorkshire Cancer Research

They formed a team called Halifax Rotary Trail Blazers and with 16 team members, set out to walk in the beautiful Yorkshire countryside.

Between them the team clocked up a magnificent 820 miles and their walks took them all over Calderdale and even to the Yorkshire Dales, raising £3,000 for this worthwhile cause.

Club President Linda Parker said: "We are immensely grateful for the support that we have received.

"It has been such a difficult year for all charities and we are so pleased to be able to do our bit for Yorkshire Cancer Research, which is an independent cancer charity which funds pioneering research to prevent, diagnose and treat this condition.

"Tour de Walkshire also motivated us to take more exercise whilst enjoying fresh Yorkshire air and our wonderful scenery."

The Rotary Club of Halifax supports many charities locally, nationally and internationally and this past year has been no different.

The club has helped local schools purchasing laptops and tablets, created and delivered thousands of Christmas gifts to children for its annual Shoebox Appeal, raised funds in support of Rotary's mission to eradicate Polio, supported families in Brazil, Zimbabwe and Rwanda and supported the Royal British Legion during the Poppy Appeal.

The club, which will be 100 years old in 2022 has been meeting every Wednesday lunchtime by zoom for a friendly social meeting with a wide range of guest speakers.