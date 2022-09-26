Halifax Tesco is getting rid of its recycling bins

The supermarket on Haugh Shaw Road in King Cross is removing its glass, plastic and paper recycling bins at the end of this month.

A sign by the bins, at the back of the store’s car park, says: “The recycling services at this store will be removed from October 2022.

"Please use your kerbside recycling facility or your local council recycling centre within the community.

The sign says the recycling bins are going at the end of this month

