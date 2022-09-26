Halifax Tesco is getting rid of its recycling bins
People in Halifax will no longer be able to take their recycling to Tesco.
By Sarah Fitton
Monday, 26th September 2022, 2:14 pm
The supermarket on Haugh Shaw Road in King Cross is removing its glass, plastic and paper recycling bins at the end of this month.
A sign by the bins, at the back of the store’s car park, says: “The recycling services at this store will be removed from October 2022.
"Please use your kerbside recycling facility or your local council recycling centre within the community.
"Please do not fly tip in this area.”