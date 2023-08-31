Halifax town centre office could become new homeless hostel for people with mental health issues and addictions

Charity Happy Days is seeking permission from Calderdale Council to change a former office and community building on St James Street into a hostel for vulnerable people.

Previously, the property has been used as offices and a church building for services and ministry support, says a supporting statement from Rose Consulting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its current use is classed as a community building and Happy Days wants to change this to residential, proposing to turn it into a hostel for up to eight people who have “complex” needs.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St James Street in Halifax town centre could soon be home to a new homeless shelter

The statement says: “They will be provided with accommodation and residential care, especially those who need a high tolerance model due to complex trauma and addiction.”

According to the application – which is numbered 23/00845/COU and can be viewed on the council’s planning portal – there will be one full-time equivalent support worker for every four residents “due to the complexities and the high-risk nature of the residents we will accept”.

Residents will undergo a comprehensive referral, assessment, support planning and risk matrix process, it says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Happy Days has built partnerships with specialist agencies and their aim will be to “hand hold” and advocate for their residents to access services ranging from help with addiction to mental health in way they feel comfortable with, says the statement.

It goes on: “The service will be relationship-focused and bespoke to the individual.

“Whilst their goal is to support people to live independent, purposeful lives this project will focus on harm reduction for the individual and the community as a whole.”