Halifax town centre office could become new homeless hostel for people with mental health issues and addictions

A new homeless hostel could be opened in Halifax town centre.
By John Greenwood
Published 31st Aug 2023, 19:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 19:33 BST

Charity Happy Days is seeking permission from Calderdale Council to change a former office and community building on St James Street into a hostel for vulnerable people.

Previously, the property has been used as offices and a church building for services and ministry support, says a supporting statement from Rose Consulting.

Its current use is classed as a community building and Happy Days wants to change this to residential, proposing to turn it into a hostel for up to eight people who have “complex” needs.

St James Street in Halifax town centre could soon be home to a new homeless shelter
St James Street in Halifax town centre could soon be home to a new homeless shelter
The statement says: “They will be provided with accommodation and residential care, especially those who need a high tolerance model due to complex trauma and addiction.”

According to the application – which is numbered 23/00845/COU and can be viewed on the council’s planning portal – there will be one full-time equivalent support worker for every four residents “due to the complexities and the high-risk nature of the residents we will accept”.

Residents will undergo a comprehensive referral, assessment, support planning and risk matrix process, it says.

Happy Days has built partnerships with specialist agencies and their aim will be to “hand hold” and advocate for their residents to access services ranging from help with addiction to mental health in way they feel comfortable with, says the statement.

It goes on: “The service will be relationship-focused and bespoke to the individual.

“Whilst their goal is to support people to live independent, purposeful lives this project will focus on harm reduction for the individual and the community as a whole.”

The site will be manned by staff 24/7, say the papers.

