Halifax traffic: Diversions in place following a burst water main in Illingworth
Due to the size of the main, there has been consequential damage to the road surface.
Repair work is ongoing and reinstatement of the road is required before it can be safely reopened.
The road is currently closed on A629 Keighley Road both ways from Cousin Lane to Whitehill Road (Talbot Corner).
A diversion will be in place over the weekend, and the road is expected to reopen on Monday morning (July 17).
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and we are working quickly to complete the repairs safely and aim to have the road reopened as soon as possible.”