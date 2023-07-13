News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

HALIFAX TRAFFIC: Diversions in place over the weekend following a burst water main in Illingworth

Keighley Road, Illingworth, Halifax will be closed until after the weekend following a burst main.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th Jul 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:21 BST

Due to the size of the main, there has been consequential damage to the road surface.

Repair work is ongoing and reinstatement of the road is required before it can be safely reopened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road is currently closed on A629 Keighley Road both ways from Cousin Lane to Whitehill Road (Talbot Corner).

Roadworks in CalderdaleRoadworks in Calderdale
Roadworks in Calderdale
Most Popular

A diversion will be in place over the weekend, and the road is expected to reopen on Monday morning (July 17).

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and we are working quickly to complete the repairs safely and aim to have the road reopened as soon as possible.”

Related topics:DiversionsTrafficHalifax