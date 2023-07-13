HALIFAX TRAFFIC: Diversions in place over the weekend following a burst water main in Illingworth

Due to the size of the main, there has been consequential damage to the road surface.

Repair work is ongoing and reinstatement of the road is required before it can be safely reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road is currently closed on A629 Keighley Road both ways from Cousin Lane to Whitehill Road (Talbot Corner).

Roadworks in Calderdale

A diversion will be in place over the weekend, and the road is expected to reopen on Monday morning (July 17).