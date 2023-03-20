Calderdale Council has applied for planning permission to make changes at the theatre’s main entrance and what was Ivor Burns and Shoesmiths on Fountain Street.

It says the new cafe bar would boost business, giving the theatre a daytime presence and bringing more people through the door.

A new lift is also being proposed, providing independent access for a greater number of people, says a supporting statement with the application.

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

The theatre was allocated £1.8 million of £18 million worth of Future High Streets funding the council has received for projects in Halifax and Elland.

Ultimately, the theatre’s slice of the funding aims to increase visits by five per cent – equating to an additional 5,000 visitors per year, to be achieved within five years of project completion, says the council.

