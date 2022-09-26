Calderdale Council has begun a major consultation into steps which need to be taken towards a zero carbon future.

A Climate Action Plan has been jointly created by the council, a range of partner organisations and local communities across the borough, setting out what they believe needs to be done in Calderdale before 2025 to help cut carbon emissions to net zero by 2038, with significant progress by 2030.

Residents and businesses are urged to take a short survey and give feedback on the plan to help shape its final form.

A man walks along a flooded street in Mytholmroyd, on February 9, 2020, after the River Calder burst its banks as Storm Ciara swept over the country. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

People’s responses – which can be made up to Sunday November 20 – will also help determine actions are priorities for investment, said Cabinet member for Climate Change and Resilience, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot).

“We need to act now, together, to fight climate change. Lots of brilliant work is already under way and people from all walks of life are already stepping up, but we must go further and faster.

“The Climate Action Plan is here to make sure that happens.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to have your say on the borough’s future, and it offers ideas on things we can all do in our everyday lives to cut carbon and make life better for ourselves and our families.

Calderdale councillor Scott Patient

“We want to hear from as many people as possible,” he said.

Coun Patient, a volunteer flood warden in the Calder Valey, has often said Calderdale people experience first hand the impact of climate change, with increasingly frequent serious and large scale flooding.

It is something that requires a cross-community response rather than something the council can do on its own, he has said.

A newly-formed Climate Action Partnership – made up of the council, Calderdale Youth Council, local businesses, voluntary and community sector, the NHS and local housing organisations – will oversee delivery of the initial three-year plan.

Calderdale councillor Scott Patient hosting the climate action panel section of 2022’s This Is Calderdale event in the spring

Proposed actions include boosting energy efficiency of buildings, using nature and land – already under way helping alleviate flooding – and more use of public transport, walking and cycling to get around.