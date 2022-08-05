Hebden Bridge buildings are ‘in completely different position to plans’

Concerned Calderdale councillors said they had not got enough accurate information before them to make a properly considered decision.

In particular, they were concerned about the siting of the barns on the plans compared to where they appeared to be in reality.

Mr M. Stocks had submitted the plans retrospectively seeking permission for the barns – to house animals, store feed, agricultural machinery and equipment, together with a new access – at land south east of Long High Top, Back Lane, Colden, Hebden Bridge.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council Planning Committee chairman, Coun Victoria Porritt (Lab, Elland) said: “I am minded to propose we defer because I just don’t think we have got enough information – accurate information.

“I look at aerial photographs with the plans as presented, it looks like the barns are in a completely different position than on the plans.”

Agreeing, Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) said the whole thing seemed like a “mish-mash” of a planning application, one of the poorest he had seen in a long while.

There were also concerns over the altered levels of some of the ground on the site and they wanted matters clarifying regarding a footpath which ran through the site.

They heard this may be a right of way, which brought forth issues as to whether it could be diverted.

Planning officers recommended the plans be approved and said issues raised by objectors over bright lighting and noise emanating from the site could be addressed with planning conditions.

Objectors raised issues about the blocking of a public right of way with boulders although an agent for the applicant, planning consultant Alistair Flatman, wrote to the committee saying these had been removed but the path had not been blocked as the boulders were not on it.

Coun Dave Young (Lab, Calder) objected expressing concerns about the right of way issue and Heptonstall Parish Council objected on similar, and other, grounds.