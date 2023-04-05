News you can trust since 1853
Hebden Bridge, Copley, Brighouse and more Calderdale flood-hit areas will get chunk of £100 million Government fund

A raft of Calderdale towns and villages have been picked for a share of a Government cash pot to help protect them from flooding.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST- 2 min read

Floods Minister Rebecca Pow has today (Wednesday) announced the first areas to receive money from the £100 million Frequently Flooded Allowance – and many of them are in Calderdale.

They are:

Brighouse Flood Alleviation Scheme 

Albert Street and New Road in Hebden Bridge under water after floodingAlbert Street and New Road in Hebden Bridge under water after flooding
Albert Street and New Road in Hebden Bridge under water after flooding
Copley Village Flood Alleviation Scheme 

Cottonstones in Sowerby Bridge

Railes Close, between Luddenden and Midgley 

Hebden Bridge FAS 

Stubbing Holme Road in Hebden Bridge

Walsden FAS 

Calderdale has seen flooding cause huge damage to homes and businesses in previous years.

The allowance targets communities where 10 or more properties have flooded twice or more in the last 10 years.

Ms Pow said:  “We know only too well the devastating impact that flooding can have on communities and businesses, as we face more extreme weather brought about by climate change.   

“I am determined that we do whatever we can to prevent flooding that affects so many towns and villages across the county.   

“This much-needed funding will go a long way to support those whose homes and livelihoods are repeatedly threatened by flooding.”

Shelagh O’Neill, Calderdale Council’s Director of Regeneration and Strategy, said: "“The news that Calderdale will benefit from the Frequently Flooded Allowance is a great boost to the ongoing partnership work across the borough to reduce flood risk, better protect properties and build resilience in our communities. It supports the council’s priority to take climate action.

“We feel the effects of climate change in everyday life in Calderdale, including more frequent extreme weather.

"The distinctive landscape that makes our place special, with its steep-sided valleys and riverside communities, also brings the ongoing threat of flooding.

“Communities across the borough have experienced the devastation of three major floods in 2012, 2015 and 2020, with numerous near misses when the sirens sound.

"The extent of the impact for us is reflected in the fact that whilst flooding affected many places in the country in winter 2019/20, 37 per cent of all residential properties that flooded in England were in the Calder Valley.”

The money will be spent on flood defence projects and measures for properties including flood doors and barriers.

