Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Festival to highlight climate change ahead of COP26 conference

Artists from Sand In Your Eye will be using their skills to highlight climate change at Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Festival

Working with Hebden Royd Town Council there will be 14 scenes dotted around the town including pumpkins on a roof submerged in water to demonstrate flooding, a little Greta Thunberg and COP26 to represent hope, some pumpkins planting trees and an electric car with pumpkins frolicking around it.

Emma Green, Deputy Clerk at Hebden Royd Town Council, said: “All of this is ahead of COP26 where global leaders of the world will congregate in Glasgow to discuss how the world can become NET ZERO by 2050.

Liz Warrington pumpkin carver at Sand in your Eye looks at the portrait of Greta Thunberg by the company.

“We are in a climate emergency and the pumpkins will be telling the story of how this affects the world and Hebden Bridge and what we can do about it. It’s a happy ending by the way!”

Liz Warrington from Sand In Your Eye added: “We will be carving a life sized Cheetah from pumpkins to demonstrate that endangered species are extremely vulnerable to becoming extinct due to habitat loss made worse by climate change.

“There is also a scene that illustrates how Hebden Bridge Picture House no longer sells items in single use plastic.”

The festival will take place between 11am and 4pm on Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24.