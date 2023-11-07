Hebden Bridge station: Upgrades planned for Calderdale train station including new information screen
Sella Controls has been contracted by Northern Trains Limited to install a new customer information screen at the entrance to the platforms at Hebden Bridge Railway Station.
The company has also been contracted to replace the existing life-expired public health points there with new like-for-like models in the same places, say supporting documents with a planning application to Calderdale Council.
The planned improvements are part of Northern Trains Limited’s TransPennine Route Upgrade Scheme, says the application.
These will include the ticket office information screen being updated and a new information screen installed at the entrance to platform one.
Sella’s supporting statement says: “The reason for this change is to enhance the customer experience whilst using the station and to increase reliability.
“The new screen will also help give better coverage of the arriving trains for anyone not using the ticket office.”