Hebden Royd Town Council welcomes new local environment officer to deliver a wide range of environmental projects and sustainability initiatives

By Catherine Gannon
Published 15th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST
Hebden Royd Town Council has welcomed a new team member to lead on improving the local environment.

As the new Local Environment and Allotments Officer, Gareth Muir will support the town council’s ongoing response to the climate emergency, and help to “develop, protect and enhance” the local environment.

Gareth said: “I’m excited to be joining Hebden Royd Town Council and to contribute to the protection and improvement of our local environment.

“I’m passionate about working with the community to make our green spaces more vibrant, resilient, and accessible for everyone.

Gareth Muir has been appointed as Hebden Royd Town Council's new Local Environment and Allotments Officer.placeholder image
Gareth Muir has been appointed as Hebden Royd Town Council's new Local Environment and Allotments Officer.

“I look forward to meeting local residents and getting stuck in.”

In his new role, Gareth will also help plan and deliver community events focused on environmental awareness and engagement.

Gareth will be based at Hebden Bridge Town Hall, but will also work at the town council’s managed allotments and at High Hirst Woodmeadow, helping to coordinate and deliver a wide range of environmental projects and sustainability initiatives.

He will focus on managing the council’s green assets as well as delivering ongoing projects, such as Hebden Royd’s hanging baskets and planters scheme.

The town council said Gareth’s role would be central to creating a “more sustainable and resilient future for the community.”

Coun Steve Woodhead, Chair of the Local Environment and Climate Emergency Committee, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Gareth to the team.

“His skills and enthusiasm will be a real asset as we continue our work to improve and protect our local environment and meet our climate goals.”

