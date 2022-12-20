News you can trust since 1853
Here are the Calderdale Christmas and New Year bin collection dates - check to see your dates

Calderdale Council has announced the changes to the household waste and recycling collections over the festive season and into 2023.

By Abigail Kellett
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

Here are the household waste and recycling collection dates for over Christmas and New Year:

Monday 26 December will now be Tuesday 27 December

Tuesday 27 December will now be Wednesday 28 December

Christmas and New Year bin collections in Calderdale
Wednesday 28 December will now be Thursday 29 December

Thursday 29 December will now be Friday 30 December

Friday 30 December will now be Saturday 31 December

Monday 2 January 2023 will now be Tuesday 3 January

Tuesday 3 January will now be Wednesday 4 January

Wednesday 4 January will now be Thursday 5 January

Thursday 5 January will now be Friday 6 January

Friday 6 January will now be Saturday 7 January

Calderdale Council says all collections should be back to your normal day by Monday 9 January 2023.

Household Waste Recycling Centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

