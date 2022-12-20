Here are the Calderdale Christmas and New Year bin collection dates - check to see your dates
Calderdale Council has announced the changes to the household waste and recycling collections over the festive season and into 2023.
Here are the household waste and recycling collection dates for over Christmas and New Year:
Monday 26 December will now be Tuesday 27 December
Tuesday 27 December will now be Wednesday 28 December
Wednesday 28 December will now be Thursday 29 December
Thursday 29 December will now be Friday 30 December
Friday 30 December will now be Saturday 31 December
Monday 2 January 2023 will now be Tuesday 3 January
Tuesday 3 January will now be Wednesday 4 January
Wednesday 4 January will now be Thursday 5 January
Thursday 5 January will now be Friday 6 January
Friday 6 January will now be Saturday 7 January
Calderdale Council says all collections should be back to your normal day by Monday 9 January 2023.
Household Waste Recycling Centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.