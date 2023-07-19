Centre Vale Park in Todmorden, Manor Heath Park and Jungle Experience in Halifax, and Shibden Park in Halifax, have all been awarded Green Flag status – the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

The Green Flag Awards recognise and reward well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces around the world.

The winning parks stood out after impressing the judges with their excellent use of green space, well-maintained facilities and high standards of safety and security.

Manor Heath walled garden, which is one of the Calderdale parks selected for the Green Flag award

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Jenny Lynn, said: “We understand the importance of our parks and green spaces and the welcoming environment they provide for our communities.

“It’s fantastic news that Calderdale parks have achieved the Green Flag Award. A lot of hard work goes in to achieving the high standards required for this accreditation and I’d like to show my appreciation for the efforts of council teams and community groups who support this work.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in achieving Green Flag awards in Calderdale.

“The successful parks are vital green spaces for the community in Calderdale, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles.

Centre Vale park in Todmorden has also been selected for a Green Flag award

"The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that they maintain the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

The announcement comes just ahead of Love Parks Week (Friday, July 28 to Sunday, August 6) – a national campaign which celebrates parks, green spaces and the dedicated volunteers and workers that look after them all year around.