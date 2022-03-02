VALIDATED

Detached dwelling and outbuilding: Land Adjacent To Whyte Gates New Hey Road, Ainley Top, Elland - Pending Consideration

Conversion of 6 No. Grass pitches into 4 No. all weather pitches and 2 No. all weather non awning pitches together with the conversion of 3 No. existing all weather pitches into serviced pitches: Lower Clough Foot, Cragg Road, Mytholmroyd - Pending Consideration

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council

Demolition of existing storage outbuilding and construction of new dwelling (Outline): Springfield Farm, 2 Springfield Blake Hill, Shibden - Pending Consideration

Single storey front extension to facilitate conversion of garage to living accommodation and first floor side extension: 16A Trenance Gardens, Greetland - Pending Consideration

DECIDED

Submission of information to Discharge Condition 2 and 14 on planning application 20/01517/FUL: Former Boxtrees Mills, Boy Lane, Wheatley - Partially Complied With

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Greenwood Lea 297B Willowfield Road, Halifax - Grant Consent

Two storey extension to side: 6 Adams Court, Brighouse . Permit

Submission of information to Discharge Condition 11 on planning application 21/00956/VAR: Land At Bus Station, Northgate, Halifax - Partially Complied With

PROPOSED VELUX ROOF TERRACE/ BALCONY: 26 Sun Wood Avenue, Shelf - Permit

Construction of two storey extension to side and single storey to front and rear extensions following demolition of conservatory and part demolition of existing garage and kitchen: 15 Tewit Green, Illingworth - Permit

Felling of 2 trees (Tree Preservation Order): The Poplars, Rothwell Mount, Halifax - Refuse Consent

PROPOSED SINGLE STOREY EXTENSION TO THE SIDE: 14 Law Lane, Southowram - Grant Section 191/192 Certificate

American barn and all weather outdoor arena: New Grange Farm, Ingham Lane, Bradshaw - Permit

Conversion of upper two floors of existing mill to form three penthouses, creation of 185 sqm of new commercial space and three new build penthouses and additional car parking: Denholme Mill, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot - Permit

Proposed rear dormer windows

494 Bradford Road Brighouse Calderdale HD6 4ED

Ref. No: 21/00266/HSE | Received: Fri 26 Feb 2021 | Validated: Wed 30 Jun 2021 | Status: Permit

Construction of detached dwelling with associated access

Land North Of 11 St Giles Road Lightcliffe Brighouse Calderdale

Ref. No: 20/01402/FUL | Received: Wed 23 Dec 2020 | Validated: Thu 21 Jan 2021 | Status: Permit

Proposed new access, parking area and boundary fencing [retrospective]

49 Park Drive Rochdale Road Halifax West Yorkshire HX2 7NP

Ref. No: 20/01298/HSE | Received: Fri 30 Oct 2020 | Validated: Fri 27 Nov 2020 | Status: Withdrawn

Submission of details to comply with condition 2 , 3, 4 and 5 on application 16/00516/FUL: Land Off Walker Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Partially Complied With

Non Material Amendment to application 16/00589/VAR -Reduction of number of pumps, relocation of jet wash, increase width of site exit by 1metre, offset fill amended to above ground and minor adjustments to building and car parking: Crown Service Station, Wakefield Road, Brighouse . Non Material Amendment Approved

Non Material Amendment to application 15/01029 - Reduction in the scale of the Lidl store footprint resulting in a decrease in the gross and sales floorspace. Car park aisle widths and landscaping buffers have been widened as a result. Trolley Bay and pedestrian route from Halifax Road to store entrance moved. Position of Electric Vehicle Charging Points and plant compound identified. Details of surface finishes and boundary treatment providedfootprint: Land On Hope Street, Todmorden - Non Material Amendment Approved