Here are the May Bank Holiday bin collection dates - check to see your dates

Here are the household waste and recycling collection dates:

Monday, May 1 will now be on Tuesday, May 2

Tuesday, May 2 will now be on Wednesday, May 3

Wednesday, May 3 will now be on Thursday, May 4

Thursday, May 4 will now be on Friday, May 5

Friday, May 5 will now be on Saturday, May 6