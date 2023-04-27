Here are the May Bank Holiday bin collection dates - check to see your dates
Calderdale Council has announced the changes to the household waste and recycling collections over May Bank Holiday.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Dec 2022, 20:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 10:40 BST
Here are the household waste and recycling collection dates:
Monday, May 1 will now be on Tuesday, May 2
Tuesday, May 2 will now be on Wednesday, May 3
Wednesday, May 3 will now be on Thursday, May 4
Thursday, May 4 will now be on Friday, May 5
Friday, May 5 will now be on Saturday, May 6
Household Waste Recycling Centres will be open, operating Sunday hours on Bank Holiday Monday