Here are the May Bank Holiday bin collection dates - check to see your dates

Calderdale Council has announced the changes to the household waste and recycling collections over May Bank Holiday.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Dec 2022, 20:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 10:40 BST

Here are the household waste and recycling collection dates:

Monday, May 1 will now be on Tuesday, May 2

Tuesday, May 2 will now be on Wednesday, May 3

Wednesday, May 3 will now be on Thursday, May 4

Thursday, May 4 will now be on Friday, May 5

Friday, May 5 will now be on Saturday, May 6

Household Waste Recycling Centres will be open, operating Sunday hours on Bank Holiday Monday

