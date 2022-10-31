The protestors from Calderdale Green New Deal brought their foot-powered model climate action bus to the town to highlight the need to tackle the climate and cost of living crises.

They were also urging people to have their say on Calderdale Council’s climate action plan, which is currently out for consultation.

The campaign group has been calling for an ambitious plan to tackle climate change since Calderdale Council declared a ‘Climate Emergency’ more than three years ago.

The foot-powered bus in Todmorden on Saturday

They say the need for a bold plan has become even more urgent with the current cost of living crisis, and are calling on the council to help residents to go green more cheaply and easily.

Todmorden resident and Calderdale Green New Deal member Peter Yorke said: "Despite the rain, lots of people were keen to chat about the cost of living and climate crises. The bus raised a lot of smiles around the market!

"We urge people to take a look at the council's draft plan and respond to the consultation.

“The council's draft plan is a positive start but key actions and targets are missing and it lacks urgency.

"We all want fewer cars on the roads and well-insulated homes. The council must help us with a bold warm homes plan and ambitious action to make alternatives to driving more attractive, cheap and easy to use.

"This will help us tackle the climate crisis and save us all cash.”