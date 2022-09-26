Here is why green protesters were in Halifax town centre

Campaigners from Calderdale Green New Deal and Extinction Rebellion Calderdale brought their foot-powered model bus to the town centre in a bid to engage with shoppers about Calderdale Council’s Climate Action Plan consultation.

The four metre-long bus called at a “help us go green” bus stop to pick up anxious passengers nervously checking their watches and brandishing large speech bubbles exclaiming “Hurry up!”, “We’re late!” and “It's a climate emergency!”

After boarding, the speech bubbles switched to key demands of the plan, including affordably warm homes and long-term solutions.

Campaigners in Halifax urging people to have their say over climate action plan

The campaign groups have consistently called for an ambitious plan since the council declared a ‘Climate Emergency’ in January 2019.

They say the need for a bold plan has become even more urgent.

It is urging the council to improve its plan so that it helps residents go green more cheaply and easily.

Halifax resident and Calderdale Green New Deal member Rachel Johnston said: "The bus went down really well, particularly with children!

The campaigners brought their foot-powered bus to Halifax town centre

"We urge people to take a look at the council's draft plan and respond to the consultation.

"The council's draft plan is a positive start but key actions and targets are missing.

"While we know that the council does not control all the levers, it does have significant powers and influence which it should use to help Calderdale residents go green.

"We all understand the benefits of fewer cars on the roads and we all want well insulated homes.

"The council must help us with a bold warm homes plan and ambitious action to make alternatives to driving more attractive, cheap and easy to use.

"This will help us tackle the climate crisis and save us all cash’.”

Calderdale Council is asking residents and businesses to take a short survey and give feedback on its climate action plan and help shape the actions it should take.

A newly-formed Climate Action Partnership – made up of the council, Calderdale Youth Council, local businesses, voluntary and community sector, the NHS and local housing organisations – will oversee delivery of the initial three-year plan.

Responses can be made until November 20.

To find out more, visit the survey site HERE