Here's where you can recycle your real Christmas tree in Calderdale

With Christmas well and truly coming to an end, it's time to pack up our decorations and say goodbye to the tree for another year.

There are a number of places in Calderdale where you can recycle your Christmas tree over the next few weeks.

Trees can be recycled in the garden waste skips at all Household Waste Recycling Centres in the borough.

They can also be taken to Ogden Water to be recycled with a request that those who do please make a donation to the Friends of Calderdale's Countryside to make improvements to the site.

Those who can't make it to any of these locations, and have a tree under six feet tall, can have it collected on their usual refuse collection day from January 7 to the end of January.

The tree just needs leaving next to the bin. Remember to remove decorations first.

