Online auctioneers Pugh handled the sale of what was Hipperholme Library on Leeds Road.

It raised well above the £228,000 guide price, but fell £3,000 short of the amount it raised last July when it was sold for the first time.

On that occasion, the £286,000 it raised was more than double the £120,000 guide price.

The library was closed by Calderdale Council following a property review under budget pressures.

Under its Future Council policy, approved by the council’s Cabinet in late 2020, buildings deemed surplus to requirement – for example, if they are seen to be underused, or have other similar facilities not too far away – can be disposed of unless volunteer groups take on the running of them, which usually also includes running costs.

The policy is a response to budget pressures the council faces after years of cuts and any sales can bring in revenue.

A number of other buildings in the Future Council process have been handed over to others to run using the community asset transfer process, itself seen by the council was a way forward for some of its buildings and estate portfolio.

The 518 square metres building was sold with full planning permission – which can be seen on the council’s planning portal, numbered 22/01122/FUL – for conversion into eight apartments with rear dormers.