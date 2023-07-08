News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Hipperholme Library: Calderdale village's library sold at auction for £283,000 with planning permission for new homes

A Calderdale village library building went for £283,000 after going under the hammer.
By John Greenwood
Published 8th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Online auctioneers Pugh handled the sale of what was Hipperholme Library on Leeds Road.

It raised well above the £228,000 guide price, but fell £3,000 short of the amount it raised last July when it was sold for the first time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On that occasion, the £286,000 it raised was more than double the £120,000 guide price.

Hipperholme LibraryHipperholme Library
Hipperholme Library
Most Popular

The library was closed by Calderdale Council following a property review under budget pressures.

Under its Future Council policy, approved by the council’s Cabinet in late 2020, buildings deemed surplus to requirement – for example, if they are seen to be underused, or have other similar facilities not too far away – can be disposed of unless volunteer groups take on the running of them, which usually also includes running costs.

The policy is a response to budget pressures the council faces after years of cuts and any sales can bring in revenue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of other buildings in the Future Council process have been handed over to others to run using the community asset transfer process, itself seen by the council was a way forward for some of its buildings and estate portfolio.

The 518 square metres building was sold with full planning permission – which can be seen on the council’s planning portal, numbered 22/01122/FUL – for conversion into eight apartments with rear dormers.

The building still contains many of its original features including ornate stonework and stained glass windows.

Read More
Read more: Comedian Jack Whitehall shares his excitement to perform at Victoria ...
Related topics:CalderdaleCalderdale Council
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us