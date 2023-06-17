News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault

Hipperholme Library: Closed Calderdale library goes up for auction for a second time

A former Calderdale library goes under the hammer again next week, with a guide price of £228,000.
By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 17th Jun 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read

Hipperholme Library, on Leeds Road, was closed by Calderdale Council because of budget pressures and was sold for more than double its initial guide price last July.

The 2022 guide price was £120,000 and it was eventually sold for £286,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Online auctioneers Pugh are now putting the building up for sale again, with bidding opening at 10am on Tuesday (June 20).

Hipperholme Library.Hipperholme Library.
Hipperholme Library.
Most Popular

The auction will end at midnight the following day.

The auctioneer describes the property as “an exciting residential redevelopment opportunity.”

It has full planning permission for conversion into eight apartments with rear dormers and the building still contains many of its original features including ornate stonework and stained glass windows, says the brief.

In all, it has internal floor space of around 518 square metres (5,574 feet).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The building was one of several closed by the council in November 2020.

A number have been handed over to others to run using the community asset transfer process.

Read More
HERE
Related topics:CalderdaleCalderdale Council