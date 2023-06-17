Hipperholme Library, on Leeds Road, was closed by Calderdale Council because of budget pressures and was sold for more than double its initial guide price last July.

The 2022 guide price was £120,000 and it was eventually sold for £286,000.

Online auctioneers Pugh are now putting the building up for sale again, with bidding opening at 10am on Tuesday (June 20).

Hipperholme Library.

The auction will end at midnight the following day.

The auctioneer describes the property as “an exciting residential redevelopment opportunity.”

It has full planning permission for conversion into eight apartments with rear dormers and the building still contains many of its original features including ornate stonework and stained glass windows, says the brief.

In all, it has internal floor space of around 518 square metres (5,574 feet).

The building was one of several closed by the council in November 2020.