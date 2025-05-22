Two controversial planning applications including plans for hundreds of new homes in Calderdale will be debated and decided next week.

Included on the agenda for Calderdale Council’s first planning committee meeting of the new council year are proposals to set up a battery energy storage system in Holmfield in Halifax, and an application to build 288 homes in Shelf.

Masdar Arlington Energy’s application to open the plant next to Holmfield’s Sidhil Industrial Estate was due to be considered at the committee’s meeting on April 28 but was pulled from the schedule at the 11th hour as people were arriving at Halifax Town Hall to watch the meeting.

It has nearly 400 objections, including one from Halifax MP Kate Dearden, many concerned about health issues and safety including fire risk.

The Sidhil Business Park at Holmfield, Halifax

Calderdale Council’s lead officer for planning, Richard Seaman, said the decision to pull it from the schedule was made in light of an objection to the application lodged in the morning of the meeting which contained a legal opinion on the application.

He explained: “Unfortunately the late timing of the letter meant there was insufficient time for us to fully consider its contents,” he said.

It is now back on the agenda for the Tuesday, May 27, meeting from 2pm at Halifax Town Hall, when the recommendation from officers to the councillors who will make the decision is that they should permit the application.

The new officers’ report includes planning inspectors’ assessment of fire risk at other similar projects which conclude the project would be able to operate safely.

Officers say that despite representing a departure from designation set out in Calderdale’s Local Plan, resulting in loss of employment use at the site, the potential energy storage benefits carry more weight and conditions imposed on the applicants mean the plans are acceptable.

Planners also recommend the councillors should be mindful to approve, subject to legal agreements, NJ (2002) Ltd’s plans to build 288 homes at land next to Wade House Avenue, Shelf.

Sixty-seven objections have been received to the scheme, citing highways included related pollution, flooding and biodiversity issues.

Councillors will also consider a 10-home plan for a site at Workhouse Lane, West Vale which they are recommended to permit subject to legal agreements.