Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scores of people have objections to a firm’s bid to build a battery energy storage system in part of Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Masdar Arlington Energy has now submitted its planning application to build the store and associated infrastructure – including access, drainage, security measures and landscaping – next to the Sidhil Business Park in Holmfield.

The company says its proposals will see an installed capacity of up to 500MW and it will supply electricity to the National Grid during times of peak energy demand, supporting other low-carbon and renewable projects and aiming to help ensure the UK meets its Net Zero targets, if Calderdale Council planners grant the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full planning permission is sought for the development for a “temporary period” of 40 years, says the company in supporting papers with the application.

The Sidhil Business Park at Holmfield, Halifax.

But residents remain concerned.

More than 70 objections have been lodge so far which include concerns about fire risk, how health may be impacted – including whether or not it will add to the ‘Holmfield Hum’ – as well as the affect on wildlife, including loss of habitat, increased traffic and impact on air quality.

Residents question whether the site is appropriate for a battery storage system and are worried about it being sited next to residential properties, a school and an industrial estate.

Fears include the potential the site may have to be a fire hazard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company says the facility will comprise a series of battery containers and associated equipment including inverters, transformers and a control room.

“The site will also have its own substation which will facilitate the connection onto the grid.

“The batteries will be housed within secure containers which will be no more than 3.5 metres in height and all equipment will be enclosed by a boundary fence.”

The company says it will undertake mitigation for loss of habitat including some woodland planting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says the storage system and substation will comprise 462 battery container/AC skid units, each measuring up to 3.5 metres in height.

Each will have its own associated heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, fire detection and suppression systems, says the company.