Homes plan for former Todmorden industrial site

Mr John Tracey of Kilnhurst Holdings Ltd has applied to demolish the three-storey Kilnhurst Works, Summerfield Road, Todmorden, and build the new homes in its place.

He is seeking permission from Calderdale Council to demolish the works down to plinth – Summerfield Road access – level, converting the existing basement to provide six double garages and redeveloping the ground floor to provide the homes.

Historically, for several decades in the last century it was the home of engineering company Samuel Crabtree and more recently used by Weir Minerals, but the site is otherwise in the heart of a housing area, with Haven Street and Greave Street on either side.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kilnhurst Works, Summerfield Road, Todmorden. Picture: Google

It has also been used for storage but is now surplus to requirements for the current owner and could now provide much needed homes on a “brownfield” site, says a supporting design and access statement, drawn up by Architecture by John Cotterill.

Opposite the main entrance, trees on the hillside rise up from Summerfield Road to Kilnhurst Mount.

A supporting document submitted with the application, says the bungalows would be arranged around a central shared green space and the site would be landscaped to address considerations including natural light, sunlight, shelter, privacy, and views.

The layout also sees views towards the Rochdale Canal and over part of the Calder Valley, says the document,

Electric charging points will be included in each of the garages, which together can house up to 12 cars and store up to 24 bicycles.

Outline planning permission was given a decade ago to develop an apartment block on the site,