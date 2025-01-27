How Calderdale Council is dealing with RAAC at one of the borough's libraries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale Council is dealing with the few instances of use of the now crumbling Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) it has in its buildings.

There are asbestos issues in some schools but these are being dealt with in line with legislative requirements, Calderdale councillors have heard.

Intrusive site investigations by building surveyors at schools have confirmed no RAAC is present in any council-maintained school.

But in terms of its corporate estate, there are still three premises known to contain RAAC.

Todmorden Library

One is Todmorden Library, which is re-inspected every 12 months and has further removal works planned to commence early this year.

The others are a tenancy building where strengthening measures have been taken, and another building that is due for demolition, according to the council’s annual health and safety report for the last full civic year, 2023-24.

The report says the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been undertaking a programme of inspections in a select number of Calderdale schools but none have been identified as having shortfalls in their arrangements to date which is, says the report, “incredibly positive”.

It goes on to say that much asbestos has been removed from the educational estate in recent years but the products that remain are well-managed and schools are fully briefed on the legislative requirements.

The report says the council’s Asbestos Management Plans are up to date.

The HSE has now commenced an inspection of the council’s corporate estate and intend to visit several public buildings in the coming months, says the report.