Sites in the borough generated 36 per cent of the electricity produced in the region from renewables – ranging across West Yorkshire from photovoltaics to landfill gas.

Figures presented to West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Climate, Energy and Environment Committee showed production from these sources in the borough has risen from under 50,000 megawatt hours (MWh) in 2014 to over 200,000 in 2020.

And 78 per cent of West Yorkshire’s electricity generated from onshore wind came from Calderdale in 2020, statistics showed – indicating the windfarms on the south Pennine moors above its towns are a major factor.

Pictured is Ovenden Moor Wind Farm near Halifax. Ovenden Moor is 1,411 feet above sea level which makes it an ideal site for a wind farm.

In 2020, Bradford produces just under 50,000 MWh (up on 2014), Kirklees less than 50,000 MWh (down on 2014), Leeds just under 150,000 MWh (up on 2014) and Wakefield also just under 150,000 MWh (also up on 2014).

In West Yorkshire onshore wind, by some distance, and photovoltaics are the largest sources of renewable energy created in the region.

Calderdale Council Cabinet member for Climate Change and Resilience, Coun Scott Patient said it was not a competition between neighbouring authorities but was a way places like Calderdale can show what can be done in terms of its own contribution to renewable energy.

“We are well suited for turbines as well as harnessing the power of water through turbines and archimedes screws.

Calderdale councillor Scott Patient

“But whether it is these or solar farms, tidal or otherwise making sure we have sustainable energy supplies so we are self sufficient is key to tackling both the cost of living and climate crises, issues which are directly linked,” he said.

Coun Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said he would like to see more planning applications for turbines across the borough to help keep energy costs down, Calderdale playing its part in West Yorkshire.

In the past – starting from around the early 1990s – when plans have come forward they have at times been controversial among communities in the borough.

Coun Patient hopes people would view Calderdale’s draft Climate Action Plan which is out for consultation until November 20, and air their thoughts on the plan using the survey form.