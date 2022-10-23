Around 30 applications to take up funding to develop schemes are expected to be received and funding allocated in November.

Natural flood management (NFM) uses a range of techniques, experts working with landowners, to use land to help retain or slow rainfall at times of extreme weather.

In the coming months Calderdale Flood Recovery and Resilience Programme Board’s natural flood management operational group will continue to support grant recipients through the process and to deliver their schemes.

Natural flood management is among measures being taken to alleviate flooding: Tree planting at Wadsworth Lane above Hebden Bridge. Picture: Calderdale Council

Currently 23 schemes of the previously approved round are complete and five partially complete, with all expected to be completed this year, board members heard.

In January 2023 the scheme is set to recruit an apprentice to help the project officer and also looking ahead the board is trying to seek some arts funding for a project to help raise awareness of natural flood management as a flood alleviation technique.

Currently the funding status is that £409,742.40 is allocated to schemes and to date £340,634.07 has been expended.

Modelling by engineers Atkins to identify priority areas where work might be needed has been completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An attenuation basin in Calderdale, as an example of natural flood management (NFM). Picture: Mark Radcliffe/Calderdale Council

Board members also heard that more than 30 new ecological surveys have been undertaken by the group to aid this.