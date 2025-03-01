How many CCTV cameras Calderdale has on its streets

Calderdale councillors have been hearing how CCTV is gathering evidence to help punish illegal fly-tippers.

The council also has 81 cameras throughout the borough covering public spaces.

The council believes CCTV is a powerful tool to improve community safety, reduce anti-social behaviour and reduce the fear of crime for local people.

It can also help support effective response to emergency and critical incidents, it says.

Halifax Town Hall

CCTV presence can increase the confidence of the public in the borough, offering a safer place for those who live, work and trade in the area and those who visit Calderdale, says the council.

It can help catch and prosecute offenders, help to stop and detect crime and disorder in public areas and help deal with any serious public safety concerns.

It can also help keep public order and help manage major and high profile events.

Using CCTV can lower the theft of and from cars on streets and in car parks, to encourage more use of them.

And the presence of CCTV helps Halifax town centre keep its accredited Purple Flag status, marking it out as safe and thriving location, says the council.

Calderdale says on its website: “Our system operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“It monitors a number of public space cameras across the borough.

“There are also cameras in and around council-owned buildings and it monitors some privately owned CCTV schemes.”

The council says CCTV signs are located in the areas of coverage.

The system is the property of the council and its is legally responsible for it.

Authorised management of the system is by the council’s Community Safety Officers.