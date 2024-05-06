Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, residents filling their bags and boxes for different types of recyclable waste collected at the kerbside, according to data from Calderdale Council.

In Calderdale, residents can recycle glass, some types of plastic, tins and paper.

Over the 365 days, Calderdale residents put 11,655,500 kilograms – 11,655.5 tonnes – of waste out for recycling, which was collected by Suez - the company which operates the council’s waste contract.

Of the material residents left for recycling, not all of it was suitable for recycling after sorting.

A total of 571,190 kg – 57.1 tonnes – had to be sent on for landfill or incinerator processes, says the council.

Last year. the council’s cabinet agreed to extend Suez’s contract – due to end this summer - for two years as the most suitable arrangement for the short term.

What might happen after 2026 was considered by cabinet councillors last November.

The report to cabinet considered the option of extending the current arrangement with Suez, open market tendering of the contract and the possibility of bringing the service totally back “in-house”.

But they ultimately concluded securing a joint venture arrangement with local authority trading company the Norse Group for waste and recycling was the preferred course of action, for reasons ranging from uncertainty over some national legislation and market instability bringing risk to tender processes, they were told.

For these reasons, the advantages a joint venture arrangement could offer would provide better value for money to the council in challenging financial times, greater control over the future direction of the service and any changes arising from legislation, and assurance of a reliable service for residents, they agreed.

Cabinet councillors will receive further reports on the detail and timeline of the service changes the proposed partnership with the Norse Group will bring.