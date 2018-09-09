How to have your say on the future plans for Norland Moor

People are being asked to have their say about plans for the future of Norland Moor.

Norland Moor is a well-used upland heath area above Sowerby Bridge and Greetland. It covers 93 acres and is the largest outdoor resource owned by Calderdale Council.

It’s also a designated Local Nature Reserve and Local Wildlife Site.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhoods Services, Councillor Susan Press, said: “Norland Moor is a beautiful area of Calderdale and used by many people for a variety of activities.

“We want to hear people’s views on our draft management plan for the site. This has been prepared using people’s feedback to help us ensure that the moor retains its conservation features and also is suitable for the visitors it attracts.”

In 2015, the Council carried out a visitor survey which asked what people liked and disliked about the moor and what improvements they’d like to see.

The results showed how much the moor is valued by visitors and used for a number of activities including walking, cycling and relaxing.

They also highlighted some of the issues faced by many other natural sites in the country, including lack of parking facilities, dog control problems and the condition of some of the paths.

Following this period of research, a draft management plan has been written which outlines some suggestions for improvements to the moor.

The new management plan will cover the next 10 years and will help the Council look after the moor to ensure its survival in the future.

Consultation on the draft plan is now underway and people can have their say by clicking here or by phoning 01422 284415

The consultation runs until Thursday October 4 2018.