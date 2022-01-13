How unwanted Christmas trees are being used at Ogden Water

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “This fantastic scheme has been running for over 20 years and during in this time has made use of thousands of trees which would otherwise have simply been thrown away.

“Over 800 trees have been donated already this year. Those without roots are being used to create a border around the reservoir – helping to keep people safe and creating a habitat for local wildlife. Those with roots are being planted up in various sections of the woodland to add to the diverse range of trees present.

“If anyone still has trees to get rid of, they can be left outside the classroom at Ogden Water (opposite the Visitor Centre). Please ensure these are left sensibly and do not block any access.

“There are volunteer sessions every Tuesday throughout January if anyone would like to assist the Countryside team with the work. For more details, please email [email protected]”

