Hundreds of Calderdale people taught green life skills as part of pioneering project

Greener Together is a partnership led by Newground Together testing different approaches to addressing knowledge, skills and need gaps in the borough’s green economy.

The aim is to increase the skills of the green workforce​, encourage the implementation of green technologies ​in homes, and develop green behaviours.

The project has received just over £300,000 funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and £140,000 funding from Together Housing Group.

The project will run until the end of March

Its findings will be shared with other housing associations across the North of England and beyond.

Halifax Opportunities Trust and the WomenCentre are delivering parts of the programme, alongside Newground Together and Together Housing Group staff.

Emily Pearson, Newground Together Community Programme Manager, said: “We are really excited about retrofitting a Together Housing group property that will act as a learning space for businesses and the community, showcasing new, greener technologies.

"It will show that this technology is user friendly and help people understand what it is, and how it can benefit them, as well as the planet.

“ We hope it will give local businesses, thinking of branching out into this area of work, the opportunity to see it in place.

"The little things we can all do day to day, that collectively will have the biggest impact, are the priority on the green life skills sessions.