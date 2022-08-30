Hundreds of Calderdale people taught green life skills as part of pioneering project
A groundbreaking project reaching 1,000 people environmentally-friendly life and work skills has been launched in Calderdale.
Greener Together is a partnership led by Newground Together testing different approaches to addressing knowledge, skills and need gaps in the borough’s green economy.
The aim is to increase the skills of the green workforce, encourage the implementation of green technologies in homes, and develop green behaviours.
The project has received just over £300,000 funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and £140,000 funding from Together Housing Group.
Most Popular
-
1
Missing Calderdale teen found safe and well
-
2
HALIFAX ROADWORKS: all the streets affected by closures, resurfacing and temporary traffic lights from this week
-
3
Leeds Festival death: Family pay tribute to teenage boy who died after falling ill at music festival
-
4
Two in court after reports of gunshot in Halifax as extra patrols continue to reassure residents
-
5
Cut-price fares: Bus firm Transdev to offer cheaper tickets in West Yorkshire
Its findings will be shared with other housing associations across the North of England and beyond.
Halifax Opportunities Trust and the WomenCentre are delivering parts of the programme, alongside Newground Together and Together Housing Group staff.
Emily Pearson, Newground Together Community Programme Manager, said: “We are really excited about retrofitting a Together Housing group property that will act as a learning space for businesses and the community, showcasing new, greener technologies.
"It will show that this technology is user friendly and help people understand what it is, and how it can benefit them, as well as the planet.
“ We hope it will give local businesses, thinking of branching out into this area of work, the opportunity to see it in place.
"The little things we can all do day to day, that collectively will have the biggest impact, are the priority on the green life skills sessions.
"Sometimes with the scale of the climate emergency, it is difficult to know where you can start as an individual, family or business. The important thing is we can make a difference together and we need to start somewhere.”