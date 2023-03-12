Local artist Francis Charlton was commissioned by Volker Stevin (VBA) to undertake the work and the resulting 25 framed pictures were presented to the village of Mytholmroyd to mark the completed scheme.

The upper Calder Valley community has been among the parts of Calderdale worst hit by repeated flooding incidents and severe storms in the last dozen years, including devastating deluges in Boxing Day 2015 and February 2020.

The pictures will be displayed in several locations around the village – at Mytholmroyd Community Centre, the Shoulder of Mutton pub, the Dusty Miller pub, the Blue Teapot cafe, St Michael’s Church, the Good Shepherd Church, Mytholmroyd Rail station and Headquarters hair salon.

Pictured from the left are recipients of artwork, VBA representatives and members of the community including flood wardens – the Rev Cathy Reardon, Alison Carlton, Katie Kimber, Coun Scott Patient, Francis Charlton, Sue Slater, Serah Stooks, Julian Wilson and Eloise Charlton

There is also an opportunity to purchase prints of the originals and a poster will accompany the pictures with details of how to do this.

The massive flood defence scheme was developed by the Environment Agency together with Calderdale Council, the local community, and partners.

VBA, a joint venture comprising VolkerStevin, Boskalis Westminster and SNC Lavalin’s Atkins business, were the main contractor responsible for its design and construction.

Vital works completed as part of the scheme include new, raised flood and improved walls, relocation of Caldene Bridge, widening of the river channel at key locations and waterproofing of buildings next to the river.

Some of the artwork, telling Mytholmroyd’s flood works story, collected in the village

It is estimated around 400 properties are better protected as a result.

Mark Cronshaw, Environment Agency framework director said: "VBA commissioned Francis Charlton to illustrate and capture each stage of the scheme from the initial flood to the opening of the new bridge.

“The 25 unique prints Francis has produced are fantastic and truly capture the complexity of the works carried out in Mytholmroyd.

“We are thrilled to have been able to support this great local arts project and hope that the community, now protected by the new defences, will enjoy them as much as we do,” he said.

Flashback to the opening of the £41m new flood defences on the River Calder at Mytholmroyd in December 2020. On the new, wider Caldene Bridge, are from the left, Katie Kimber from Mytholmroyd Flood Wardens, VBA senior project manager Chris Blenkarn, councillor Scott Patient and Environment Agency senior advisor Paul Swales.

Last spring the scheme won a civil engineering accolade – the Centenary Award – at the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) annual ceremony in Leeds.