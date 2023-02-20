Councillor Jenny Lynn told Calderdale councillors that a Government planning inspector would determine whether a permit should be granted for a company to operate the incinerator in Sowerby Bridge.

Whether the council liked it or not, the matter was now in the hands of Government-appointed inspector, John Woolcock, with rules over the procedure set nationally, not by the council, she said.

Calder Valley Skip Hire, which wants to operate a small waste incineration plant at its Belmont site, appealed the council’s non-determination of its application for a permit which went to a public appeal hearing.

Calder Valley Skip Hire's Belmont Site, Rochdale Road, Sowerby Bridge

A complicated history has seen Calderdale Council refuse permission for the incinerator, that decision was then overturned on appeal to the Planning Inspectorate, but objectors won the right to a judicial review of a decision by the council’s Cabinet to grant an environmental permit, after which the permit was quashed.

Following this, the status of the permit application was deemed to be “undetermined”, hence the company’s appeal.

“It is out of our hands – all I can do is say that whatever our individual views might be about that, if the objections are not sustained and if the permit is granted, then I am happy to give my undertaking that, as long as it is my portfolio, we will make sure that any conditions imposed are rigorously monitored,” said Coun Lynn (Lab, Park), who is Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities.

She was answering a question from Coun Steven Leigh who asked if it was possible, in the face of a large number of objections, including a recent more than 1,000 signature petition and opposition from Calderdale MPs Craig Whittaker (Con, Calder Valley) and Holly Lynch (Lab, Halifax), and also many councillors cross-party, for the council to change its official position of not opposing grant of a permit.

Coun Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities.

“We are hopeful that the objections will be sustained and win this argument,” said Coun Leigh (Con, Ryburn).

“For me personally and many in your own party, it doesn’t seem right that everybody wants this thing not to happen and I find myself having arguments with the council who are at the present time still taking a position which is in agreement with the appellant,” he added.

At the appeal hearing held in Halifax late last year, the inspector was told there were numerous concerns over the plans from people in the town and the surrounding Ryburn Valley including the impact on health.

Mr Woolcock allowed objectors until February 10 this year to make further contributions as he said that he wanted to be satisfied that everyone had had a full and fair opportunity to present their case.

Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn): 'We are hopeful that the objections will be sustained and win this argument'

