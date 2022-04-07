Investigation into 'orange water' as River Calder through Calderdale changes colour

The Environment Agency said it was investigating at Todmorden following the discolouration being reported by members of the public.

It said water discharge from abandoned mine workings could be behind the mystery.

The EA was established in 1996 to protect and improve the environment. It has offices across England, divided into 14 areas.

The orange River Calder in Calderdale

Within England the EA is responsible for regulating major industry and waste, treatment of contaminated land, water quality and resources, fisheries, inland river, estuary and harbour navigations, conservation and ecology

The EA is also responsible for managing the risk of flooding from main rivers, reservoirs, estuaries and the sea.