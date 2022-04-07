Investigation into 'orange water' as River Calder through Calderdale changes colour
An investigation has been launched in Calderdale after parts of the River Calder were found to be discoloured orange.
The Environment Agency said it was investigating at Todmorden following the discolouration being reported by members of the public.
It said water discharge from abandoned mine workings could be behind the mystery.
