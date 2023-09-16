'It's too big': Planners say no again to Halifax man who wants to make his house bigger
and live on Freeview channel 276
Calderdale planning councillors unanimously agreed to refuse Mr S Ali permission for changes he wants to make at his home in Roils Head Road in Norton Tower.
Councillors said they appreciated Mr Ali wanted to extend the house to better meet his family’s needs but felt results would be too imposing.
They heard Mr Ali has permission to make changes allowed in a 2017 application, but proposals to extend in 2019 and 2022 had been turned down.
Commenting on the latest revised application, Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) said: “It is very imposing as it stands and I don’t think the amendment helps to reduce the sheer size of the building on a typical semi-detached street.”
Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) agreed and said while understanding the family’s needs, the committee had to make decisions on planning considerations.
Of alterations which had been made before getting approval, he said: “The applicant and agent have been warned before about this and it has clearly been ignored – we have to stand our ground on this.”
Calderdale Council’s planning committee heard officers were recommending refusal for design and impact on highway movements.
An objector to the proposals was critical of lack of enforcement over changes at the site.
“Why is planning needed if a resident can build what they want?” they said.
Coun Ashley Evans (Lib Dem, Warley) spoke in support of the application, saying design elements which had caused concern had been amended.