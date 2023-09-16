Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale planning councillors unanimously agreed to refuse Mr S Ali permission for changes he wants to make at his home in Roils Head Road in Norton Tower.

Councillors said they appreciated Mr Ali wanted to extend the house to better meet his family’s needs but felt results would be too imposing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They heard Mr Ali has permission to make changes allowed in a 2017 application, but proposals to extend in 2019 and 2022 had been turned down.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Howard Blagbrough

Commenting on the latest revised application, Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) said: “It is very imposing as it stands and I don’t think the amendment helps to reduce the sheer size of the building on a typical semi-detached street.”

Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) agreed and said while understanding the family’s needs, the committee had to make decisions on planning considerations.

Of alterations which had been made before getting approval, he said: “The applicant and agent have been warned before about this and it has clearly been ignored – we have to stand our ground on this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Council’s planning committee heard officers were recommending refusal for design and impact on highway movements.

An objector to the proposals was critical of lack of enforcement over changes at the site.

“Why is planning needed if a resident can build what they want?” they said.