Calderdale Council planners have given Mr Singh permission to change the use of the former Coach and Horses pub building at Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot, and convert its ground and first floors into four apartments.

The proposals received one objection, voicing concerns that, while welcoming development in the wider area, space occupied by the landmark building on the busy A646 between Halifax and Hebden Bridge, which has been empty for years, could be used to widen the adjacent junction.

There have been traffic issues with increased volumes entering and exiting Luddenden Lane via Burnley Road, said the objection.

The Coach and Horses building at Luddenden Foot. Picture: Google

But planners believe that subject to some conditions, the proposals meet planning guidelines.

Meanwhile Calderdale Council planners have given Malcolm Pickles permission, included listed building consent, for his amended plans to convert and restore a farmhouse, cottages and barns at Old Town Farm, Old Town Mill Lane, Old Town, above Hebden Bridge, to form six homes.

Planners said Old Town Farm and the attached barn are Grade II listed buildings and the site is located within the village envelope in the Green Belt.

Previously, Wadsworth Parish Council had opposed proposals, but this time, considering balancing bringing a Grade II listed building back into use and providing much-needed housing, councillors considered they favoured the application in principle while retaining reservations about increased traffic on the highway.

Officers heard the buildings were in poor condition and judged although some rebuild was necessary to carry out conversion works this was not a disproportionate increase over the existing buildings.

Harm to the green belt and special landscape area would be minimal, they said, and any harm was outweighed by the benefits, adding that bringing the listed buildings back into use was to be welcomed.

Proposals to Calderdale Council to change use of land to form a camping site with ten glamping pods and associated amenities at Shoebroad Farm, Shoebroad Lane, Todmorden, however have been withdrawn.

The application had received 14 objections, many citing issues with the access road, but also three supporting comments saying Todmorden needs holiday accommodation like this.