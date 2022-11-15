The Calderdale draft Climate Action Plan has been jointly created by the Calderdale Climate Action Partnership which includes a range of partner organisations and local communities across the borough. It sets out what needs to be done in Calderdale before 2025 to help cut carbon emissions and achieve our goal of net zero by 2038.

People have been invited to comment on the plan by completing a short survey at www.calderdale.gov.uk/ClimateActionPlan. The feedback received will help to shape the final plan and determine which actions are the priorities for investment.

So far, over 300 individuals have shared their feedback and the Council is encouraging people to complete the survey before the deadline of Sunday, November 20.

In addition to the short survey, there’s also the opportunity for people to share more detailed feedback, if preferred. Visit www.calderdale.gov.uk/ClimateActionPlan for all the details.

The plan covers the whole of Calderdale and it will affect everyone that lives, works, and visits the borough. As such, it’s important that people share their thoughts, to ensure the plan is clear, easy to understand and addresses the issues that are most important.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, Coun Scott Patient, said: “The impacts of climate change are currently being highlighted on the global stage, as world leaders attend the COP27 summit, being held in Egypt.

“Although there’s no doubt that climate change is a global issue, local actions are so important in helping us tackle the climate emergency. We want to make sure we’re doing all that we can locally to play our part and Calderdale’s draft Climate Action Plan sets out the action that needs to be taken in the borough before 2025 to help us achieve net zero targets.

Time is running out for people to have their say on a major new plan outlining Calderdale’s steps towards a zero-carbon future.