Latest on work to revamp Halifax Borough Market including steps to hold more evening events there

Cast iron gates which can isolate performances, acoustic panelling and pop-up stalls are among improvements aimed at bringing more people to Halifax Borough Market.
By John Greenwood
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:00 GMT
Calderdale Council wants is applying to make changes to part of the market – Albany Arcade- to allow a wider range of events to be held there, including into the evening and other “out of hours” times.

Work to renovate the market – enhancing original Victorian features while repurposing it for the 21st century - is an ongoing project recently given a boost by the council’s successful bid for £4.4 million High Streets funding from Government.

The latest planning proposals will allow the arcade to function as normal during the daytime but also be used “out of hours”, says a heritage statement in support of the application for the Albany Arcade changes.

Halifax Borough MarketHalifax Borough Market
The cast iron gates will be placed so they can provide temporary enclosure while an event is taking space.

Pop-up stalls will be available which can also be hired by market traders for marketing purposes and other daytime events and displays.

The statement says: “It is hoped that an increased footfall within the arcade has a positive commercial impact to remainder of the market hall.

“The series of proposals and installations are not considered to be harmful in any way to the historic features of this fine Victorian heritage listed market building.

“They are intended to compliment existing features and architectural detail whilst enhancing the overall feel of the arcade where it can become a desirable space to be enjoyed whether just as a casual visitor or someone attending an event.”

