latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Solar Works, Calder Street, West Vale - Pending Consideration

Convert existing toilet in Sunday school to form two WC compartments, one of them wheelchair accessible; construct part-glazed stud partition and doorway in existing artist's studio; new metal handrails and balustrade to entrance to Sunday school (Listed Building Consent): Wainsgate Baptist Church, Wainsgate Lane, Old Town, Hebden Bridge - Pending Consideration

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Internal alterations, including creating two doorways on both levels to convert two dwellings to a single dwelling (Listed Building Consent): 80 Railway Terrace, Copley - Pending Consideration

Conversion of Barn, Mistal and Piggery into two dwellings with associated access from Widdop Road; involving partial demolition of structures and new build construction: New Greenwood Lee Farm, Widdop Road, Heptonstall - Pending Consideration

DECIDED

Submission of information to Discharge Condition 1, 2 and 3 on planning application 21/00068/CON: 3 Boothtown Road, Halifax - Partially Complied With

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): River View Cottage 3 - 4 Hollins, Hebden Bridge - Grant Consent

Remodel of existing car port and installation of a link extension between house and garage to create a new entrance way; and conversion of the existing garage to habitable use: 6 St Johns View, Northowram - Permit

Single storey rear extension including demoliton of existing conservatory: 19 Trinity Close, Illingworth - Permit

Demolition of single storey side extension to facilitate garage extension (renewal of 18/01505): 7 Delph Hill, Delph Hill Road, Halifax - Permit

Replacement of an existing garage, greenhouse and associated external works: Hill Crest 116 Victoria Road, Elland - Permit

Single storey rear extension (Proposed Lawful Development): 3 Hedge Top Lane, Northowram - Grant Section 191/192 Certificate

Dormer roof extension: 26 Joshua Street, Todmorden - Permit

Single storey side and rear extension with associated works: 5 Meadow Close, Shelf - Permit

Submission of information to Discharge Condition 5 on planning application 20/00823/FUL: Victoria Mills, Meadowcroft Lane, Ripponden - Condition Complied With

The reconfiguration of the drive thru lane, kerb lines and parking bays to incorporate side by side ordering, with the introduction of an island for signage and associated works to the site. The installation of a Goal Post height restrictor, 2 no. Customer Order Display (COD) and a new drive thru signage suite to replace existing: Mcdonalds, 407 Bradford Road, Brighouse - Withdrawn

Change of planning use class from existing use class F1 - Learning and non-residential institutions to a proposed combined planning use class E - Commercial, Business and Service and use class F1 - Learning and non-residential institutions: St Andrews Church, Beechwood Road, Holmfield - Permit

Proposed partial conversion of existing garage into ancillary accommodation with roof terrace over: 24 Harley Wood View, Church Road, Todmorden - Permit

Two storey side extension: 32 Exley Gardens, Halifax - Permit

Demolition of existing garage/office to facilitate part two storey and part single storey extension to side and single storey rear extension: 31 Carr Green Drive, Rastrick - Permit

Boundary fence: 4 Thomas Street, Elland - Permit

Raising of roof to form two bedroom studio including rear dormer (Revised Scheme to 19/01382): 3B Bonegate Road, Brighouse - Permit