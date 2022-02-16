VALIDATED

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Woodland North Of Colsterdale House, Washer Lane, Halifax - Pending Consideration

Demolition of the loading bay and part of the three bays of the north light roof over the factory shed, improvements to and modernisation of building fabric and facilities, access, parking and associated works: Bankfield Works, Haley Hill, Halifax - Pending Consideration

Latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council

Change of use from residential (C3 Use) to D1 use, to form extension of exisitng place of worship/cafe at 139 Bradford Road: 2 Gathorne Street, Brighouse - Pending Consideration

Proposed replacement windows and doors including alterations to external openngs to the west elevation (Part Retrospective) (Listed Building Consent): 2 The Wellness Centre, The Old Court House, Carlton Street, Halifax - Pending Consideration

Single storey side and rear extension, addition of second storey to existing bungalow incl raising roof: Moorfield Lodge, Lumb Lane, Wainstalls - Pending Consideration

Demolish existing dwelling and replace with 3no houses and 1no domer bungalow: 49 Westercroft Lane, Northowram - Pending Consideration

DECIDED

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 6 metres, maximum height 3.9 metres, 2.9 metres to eaves: 10 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Halifax - Refuse Prior Approval

Two storey side extension: 70 Watkinson Road, Holmfield - Permit

Variation of condition 12 and 14 on application 03/02356/FUL - window materials: Former Royal Halifax Infirmary, Free School Lane, Halifax - Permit

Installation of a replacement 20m monopole supporting 3 no. antennas, 1 no. replacement equipment cabinets and ancillary development thereto including 3 no. Ericsson Radio Systems (ERSs) and 1 no. relocated GPS module: Land West Of 434 Gibbet Street, Halifax - Permit

Proposed installation of rooflights and insulation to existing roof structure (Listed Building Consent): Lane Head House, 1 Lane Head, Smithwell Lane, Heptonstall - Grant Listed Building Consent

Dormers to front elevation: 61 Hammond Street, Halifax - Permit

Extension to dwelling with an addition of a first floor: Scarsdale Mill Bank Road, Triangle - Withdrawn

Extension to rear/side: Kentmere, Kirk Lane, Hipperholme - Permit

Submission of information to discharge condition 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9. on planning application 20/00832/FUL: 36 Toothill Bank, Rastrick - Partially Complied With

Replacement window and door to rear, replace attic staircase, repositioning of internal walls at first floor and other internal works (Listed Building Consent): 12 Stubb, Mytholmroyd - Grant Listed Building Consent

Detached dwelling: Land East Of High Trees, The Carriage Drive, Greetland - Permit

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 19/00589/FUL - Condition 2: 85 Whitwell Green Lane, Elland -Partially Complied With

Single storey extension to rear, porch to front, canopy to side and front and dormer windows to rear and side elevations (Part Retrospective): 142 Roils Head Road, Halifax - Withdrawn