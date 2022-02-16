Latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council
Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.
VALIDATED
Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Woodland North Of Colsterdale House, Washer Lane, Halifax - Pending Consideration
Demolition of the loading bay and part of the three bays of the north light roof over the factory shed, improvements to and modernisation of building fabric and facilities, access, parking and associated works: Bankfield Works, Haley Hill, Halifax - Pending Consideration
Change of use from residential (C3 Use) to D1 use, to form extension of exisitng place of worship/cafe at 139 Bradford Road: 2 Gathorne Street, Brighouse - Pending Consideration
Proposed replacement windows and doors including alterations to external openngs to the west elevation (Part Retrospective) (Listed Building Consent): 2 The Wellness Centre, The Old Court House, Carlton Street, Halifax - Pending Consideration
Single storey side and rear extension, addition of second storey to existing bungalow incl raising roof: Moorfield Lodge, Lumb Lane, Wainstalls - Pending Consideration
Demolish existing dwelling and replace with 3no houses and 1no domer bungalow: 49 Westercroft Lane, Northowram - Pending Consideration
DECIDED
Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 6 metres, maximum height 3.9 metres, 2.9 metres to eaves: 10 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Halifax - Refuse Prior Approval
Two storey side extension: 70 Watkinson Road, Holmfield - Permit
Variation of condition 12 and 14 on application 03/02356/FUL - window materials: Former Royal Halifax Infirmary, Free School Lane, Halifax - Permit
Installation of a replacement 20m monopole supporting 3 no. antennas, 1 no. replacement equipment cabinets and ancillary development thereto including 3 no. Ericsson Radio Systems (ERSs) and 1 no. relocated GPS module: Land West Of 434 Gibbet Street, Halifax - Permit
Proposed installation of rooflights and insulation to existing roof structure (Listed Building Consent): Lane Head House, 1 Lane Head, Smithwell Lane, Heptonstall - Grant Listed Building Consent
Dormers to front elevation: 61 Hammond Street, Halifax - Permit
Extension to dwelling with an addition of a first floor: Scarsdale Mill Bank Road, Triangle - Withdrawn
Extension to rear/side: Kentmere, Kirk Lane, Hipperholme - Permit
Submission of information to discharge condition 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9. on planning application 20/00832/FUL: 36 Toothill Bank, Rastrick - Partially Complied With
Replacement window and door to rear, replace attic staircase, repositioning of internal walls at first floor and other internal works (Listed Building Consent): 12 Stubb, Mytholmroyd - Grant Listed Building Consent
Detached dwelling: Land East Of High Trees, The Carriage Drive, Greetland - Permit
Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 19/00589/FUL - Condition 2: 85 Whitwell Green Lane, Elland -Partially Complied With
Single storey extension to rear, porch to front, canopy to side and front and dormer windows to rear and side elevations (Part Retrospective): 142 Roils Head Road, Halifax - Withdrawn
Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 15/01582/OUT Condition numbers 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10,11and 12: Rear Of Deanhurst Garage, St Giles Road, Lightcliffe - Partially Complied With