Legal challenge over consultation for contentious Calderdale moorland windfarm plan

One of the campaign groups opposing proposals for a giant windfarm on Calderdale moorland says it is legally challenging a consultation for the scheme.

The proposed Calderdale Energy Park would see 41 turbines built on Walshaw Moor, above Hebden Bridge.

A consultation was launched, urging people to have their say about the plans, but a legal letter has been sent by Walshaw Turbines Research Group (WTRG) calling on organisers Calderdale Wind Farm Limited to delay the consultation.

The campaign group is challenging the accuracy of maps used to support the proposal and claims the public consultation has failed to meet required principles.

Campaigners opposing the plans are concerned about impact the windfarm might have on protective peatland and the moorland habitat.

Calderdale Wind Farm Ltd says Calderdale Energy Park would be capable of generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of approximately 250,000 homes and reduce national CO2 emissions by approximately 354,000 tonnes each year.