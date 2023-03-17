Calderdale’s Liberal Democrat group is calling on members to back their motion on the issue, which will be debated when the full council meets on Wednesday March 22.

Group leader Coun James Baker (Warley) asks the council to note widespread public concern over the discharge of sewage into waterways and onto beaches.

Councillors are also asked to note the recent intervention by Halifax Labour MP Holly Lynch, who has written to Yorkshire Water asking for an explanation as to why the River Calder, which flows through the borough, was the UK’s second most polluted waterway in 2021.

A view of the River Calder at Mytholmroyd. Questions have been asked as to why it was the UK’s second most polluted waterway in 2021.

Councillor Baker says they should also note that the council has declared a biodiversity emergency, note the work of the Calder Catchment Partnership to improve water stewardship, water quality, and biodiversity across the catchment area.

The importance of our local waterways as a blue-green asset, and both the natural beauty and sometimes destructive force of the River Calder should also be noted, as should the move towards adoption of a Rights of River Ouse Charter, based on the Universal Declaration of River Rights, by Lewes District Council in Sussex.

Councillor Baker’s motion asks members to support the Calder Catchment Partnership’s work and request the council’s Cabinet considers how to engage residents in debate around adopting the Universal Declaration of River Rights for the River Calder.

The council’s Place Scrutiny Board should also consider the council’s role in working to reduce pollution in waterways, and how they can be enhanced.