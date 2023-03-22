Litter pick springs into action to help clean up Calderdale
A litter pick on Oldham Road in Rishworth has helped to give the area a spring clean as part of a series of litter picks across Calderdale.
Calderdale Council teams are out in force during Keep Britain Tidy’s national Great British Spring Clean 2023, from Friday 17 March to Sunday 2 April 2023, with residents also invited to roll up their sleeves and help Calderdale sparkle by joining a litter pick in their local area.
Upcoming events in Calderdale include:
Saturday 25 March: The Paddock, off The Grove, Ovenden - 10am
Saturday 25 March: West View Park, Halifax - 1pm
Sunday 26 March: Kershaw, Luddendenfoot - 9.30am
Sunday 26 March: Mount Pleasant, Midgley Road - 1pm
Saturday 1 April: Blakeborough’s Bridge, Brighouse - 9.30am
Saturday 1 April: The Outback, Hanson Lane - 1pm
Sunday 2 April: Woodside play area, Boothtown - 9.30am
Sunday 2 April: Jubilee Road, Siddal - 1pm