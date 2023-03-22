News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
1 hour ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
2 hours ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
2 hours ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
17 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
18 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK

Litter pick springs into action to help clean up Calderdale

A litter pick on Oldham Road in Rishworth has helped to give the area a spring clean as part of a series of litter picks across Calderdale.

By Tom Scargill
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:08 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 09:08 GMT
Oldham Road Big Clean Up, Rishworth. Volunteer John Calpin, right.
Oldham Road Big Clean Up, Rishworth. Volunteer John Calpin, right.
Oldham Road Big Clean Up, Rishworth. Volunteer John Calpin, right.

Calderdale Council teams are out in force during Keep Britain Tidy’s national Great British Spring Clean 2023, from Friday 17 March to Sunday 2 April 2023, with residents also invited to roll up their sleeves and help Calderdale sparkle by joining a litter pick in their local area.

Upcoming events in Calderdale include:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saturday 25 March: The Paddock, off The Grove, Ovenden - 10am

Oldham Road Big Clean Up, Rishworth. Volunteer John Calpin, left.
Oldham Road Big Clean Up, Rishworth. Volunteer John Calpin, left.
Oldham Road Big Clean Up, Rishworth. Volunteer John Calpin, left.
Most Popular

Saturday 25 March: West View Park, Halifax - 1pm

Sunday 26 March: Kershaw, Luddendenfoot - 9.30am

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunday 26 March: Mount Pleasant, Midgley Road - 1pm

Saturday 1 April: Blakeborough’s Bridge, Brighouse - 9.30am

Oldham Road Big Clean Up, Rishworth. Volunteer John Calpin, left.
Oldham Road Big Clean Up, Rishworth. Volunteer John Calpin, left.
Oldham Road Big Clean Up, Rishworth. Volunteer John Calpin, left.

Saturday 1 April: The Outback, Hanson Lane - 1pm

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunday 2 April: Woodside play area, Boothtown - 9.30am

Sunday 2 April: Jubilee Road, Siddal - 1pm

Oldham Road Big Clean Up, Rishworth. Volunteer Sue Taylor.
Oldham Road Big Clean Up, Rishworth. Volunteer Sue Taylor.
Oldham Road Big Clean Up, Rishworth. Volunteer Sue Taylor.
Oldham Road Big Clean Up, Rishworth.
Oldham Road Big Clean Up, Rishworth.
Oldham Road Big Clean Up, Rishworth.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Photo: Litter Watch Calderdale
Photo: Litter Watch Calderdale
Photo: Litter Watch Calderdale
CalderdaleCalderdale CouncilKeep Britain TidyOvenden