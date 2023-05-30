"Litter was strewn everywhere" - Halifax resident speaks out after rubbish bins at Shibden Park left overflowing

Shibden Park litter

Christine Rowland pictured the rubbish on Sunday and said she was saddened that members of the public had left their rubbish to pile up in the park and that no-one from Calderdale Council had cleared it up.

“Much of it had blown into the boating lake,” Christine said. “I won’t even mention the public loos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We really all have to do better.

Shibden Park litter

"I felt quite sad after talking to a few visitors with children who’d travelled from a distance to visit the Hall and were shocked at the amount of litter.

"It’s not just Shibden - for example, Albert Promenade has high capacity bins - they weren’t emptied over last Bank Holiday and litter was strewn everywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Though ideally people should take litter home, I’m sure that in Shibden those who had left litter by the bins fully expected it to be collected when the park closed.

"If we are attracting tourists to visit, there has to be a better way to keep our beauty spots clean and safe to use.

Shibden Park litter

"Calderdale seems to have no plan at all at present .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d also like to know what exactly is the function of the Calderdale CCTV van. It’s flagged up as keeping residents safe - they were the only Calderdale staff in evidence.

"If the council have the funds for their salaries why not a cleansing team.”

Calderdale Council have been asked for a comment by the Halifax Courier.

Shibden Park litter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shibden Park litter

Shibden Park litter