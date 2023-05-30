News you can trust since 1853
"Litter was strewn everywhere" - Halifax resident speaks out after rubbish bins at Shibden Park left overflowing

A Halifax resident has spoken out after bins at Shibden Park were left overflowing with litter.
By Tom Scargill
Published 30th May 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 16:50 BST
Shibden Park litterShibden Park litter
Shibden Park litter

Christine Rowland pictured the rubbish on Sunday and said she was saddened that members of the public had left their rubbish to pile up in the park and that no-one from Calderdale Council had cleared it up.

“Much of it had blown into the boating lake,” Christine said. “I won’t even mention the public loos.

"We really all have to do better.

Most Popular

"I felt quite sad after talking to a few visitors with children who’d travelled from a distance to visit the Hall and were shocked at the amount of litter.

"It’s not just Shibden - for example, Albert Promenade has high capacity bins - they weren’t emptied over last Bank Holiday and litter was strewn everywhere.

"Though ideally people should take litter home, I’m sure that in Shibden those who had left litter by the bins fully expected it to be collected when the park closed.

"If we are attracting tourists to visit, there has to be a better way to keep our beauty spots clean and safe to use.

"Calderdale seems to have no plan at all at present .

"I’d also like to know what exactly is the function of the Calderdale CCTV van. It’s flagged up as keeping residents safe - they were the only Calderdale staff in evidence.

"If the council have the funds for their salaries why not a cleansing team.”

Calderdale Council have been asked for a comment by the Halifax Courier.

