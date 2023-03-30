Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) has applied to Calderdale Council for planning permission for a raft of changes to its iconic building on Trinity Road.

They include a new reception with a working cafe, kitchen and “breakout areas and wellbeing rooms”, a library, different types of workspace hubs, new toilet and changing areas and meeting rooms, with a new ramp providing better accessibility.

There are also plans to remodel the roof, remove three walkways and replace a walled glazing system.

The bank's headquarters in Halifax

Supporting statements submitted with the application say: “The proposals have sought to positively respond to the challenges presented by the building in its current form, to provide a refurbished, modern and highly sustainable office building that provides a long-term future for Trinity Road as a listed building.

“Whilst the proposed alterations seek to achieve LBG’s requirements, this is very much a heritage-led refurbishment and a modern interpretation of the building’s original design concept.”

The company says the changes will significantly improving its energy-efficiency through modern thermal insulation facades on the exteriors, aiming to reduce running costs and cut harmful emissions.

Key elements of bespoke document storage areas at basement levels will be exposed and celebrated as part of the proposals, according to the statement provided by planning and design consultancy Lichfields.

Roof skylights will be introduced on the top level of the building to increase the amount of natural light, particularly in the centre of the building.

Once refurbished, around 4,500 colleagues will be based there with around 1,600 staff able to work there each day as the group moves towards a hybrid way of working, says the statement.

LBG wishes to have completed the refurbishment of the building by late 2024.

The full application – number 23/00323/FUL – can be viewed and comments can be submitted on Calderdale Council’s planning portal on its website.