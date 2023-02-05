Worried residents and councillors from areas including Greetland, Brighouse, Clifton, Northowram and Shelf – communities which are set to see a boom in new homes over the next decade – argued at hearings that building lots more properties would increase traffic and worsen air quality.

But, concluding that subject to modifications she has set out, the plan – laying out where close to 10,000 new homes can be built into the 2030s – can be considered “sound”, Government-appointed independent Planning Inspector Katie Child believes the impact will be “limited”.

The Inspector says emissions from plans lodged by neighbouring authorities Bradford and Kirklees are likely to have more effect.

In her final report to the authority, Ms Child says the council has undertaken air quality assessment relating to growth proposed in the Local Plan.

Modelling of nitrogen oxide concentrations focuses on areas potentially “at risk” of significant effects, factors in nearby growth in Kirklees and Bradford, and includes further sensitivity testing relating to West Vale, Clifton and Brighouse, where many new homes might be concentrated, says the Inspector.

Ms Child says: “Taking account of all matters raised and all evidence before me, I conclude that the council’s Local Plan air quality work provides a suitably strategic and broad overview of the impact of Local Plan growth on air quality in the borough and is fit for purpose…

“Further site-specific air quality assessment work will be required as part of the planning application process.”

An aerial view of Brighouse which could see hundreds of new homes built and the creation of 'garden suburbs' as part of Calderdale's Local Plan

Ms Child said results show there will be some improvements and deteriorations in air quality over the Plan period. But the “vast majority of the deteriorations are due to growth linked to the Kirklees and Bradford Local Plans.

“The Calderdale Local Plan is predicted to have a more limited effect,” she says.

The Inspector says in most cases pollutant levels will not be close to the annual mean national air quality objective limits, which are the appropriate benchmark to use.

Calderdale’s Plan includes other policies that will help to improve air quality or mitigate impacts, including those relating to sustainable transport and the provision of green infrastructure, she added.

Planning Inspector Katie Child

